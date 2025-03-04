IAT 2025

IISER IAT 2025 Registration Schedule Revised - Key Dates and Exam Pattern

Posted on 04 Mar 2025
10:44 AM

Summary
The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has rescheduled the registration start date for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025.
The IAT 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on May 25.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has rescheduled the registration start date for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Initially set to open on March 5, the application window will now begin on March 10 and remain open until April 15. The IAT 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on May 25.

Important Dates

  • Application Start Date: March 10, 2025
  • Application Deadline: April 15, 2025
  • Correction Window: April 21 and April 22, 2025
  • Admit Card Release: May 15, 2025
  • Exam Date: May 25, 2025
  • Answer Key Release: May 25, 2025
  • Document Upload Deadline: June 16, 2025
Exam Pattern

The IISER IAT 2025 exam will be conducted in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, covering four subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The test will consist of 60 questions in total, with 15 questions from each subject. Candidates will have 180 minutes (3 hours) to complete the exam. The marking scheme awards four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions. The maximum score for the exam is 240 marks.

The IISER Aptitude Test is the gateway for admission to five years BS-MS programmes in all IISERs, five year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences at IISER Kolkata, four year BS in Economic Sciences/four year BTech in Chemical Engineering, Data Science & Engineering and Electrical Engineering & Computer Science in IISER Bhopal and four year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences in IISER Tirupati.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2025
10:47 AM
IAT 2025 IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)




