IISER IAT 2025 Registration Schedule Revised - Key Dates and Exam Pattern

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has rescheduled the registration start date for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025. Initially set to open on March 5, the application window will now begin on March 10 and remain open until April 15. The IAT 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on May 25.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: March 10, 2025

Application Deadline: April 15, 2025

Correction Window: April 21 and April 22, 2025

Admit Card Release: May 15, 2025

Exam Date: May 25, 2025

Answer Key Release: May 25, 2025

Document Upload Deadline: June 16, 2025

Exam Pattern

The IISER IAT 2025 exam will be conducted in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, covering four subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The test will consist of 60 questions in total, with 15 questions from each subject. Candidates will have 180 minutes (3 hours) to complete the exam. The marking scheme awards four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions. The maximum score for the exam is 240 marks.

The IISER Aptitude Test is the gateway for admission to five years BS-MS programmes in all IISERs, five year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences at IISER Kolkata, four year BS in Economic Sciences/four year BTech in Chemical Engineering, Data Science & Engineering and Electrical Engineering & Computer Science in IISER Bhopal and four year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences in IISER Tirupati.