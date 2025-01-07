Anna University
TANCET 2025: Notification expected on 19 January 2025- Read Details Here
Posted on 07 Jan 2025
14:21 PM
The Anna University is expected to release TANCET 2025 notification on January 19, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for TANCET/CEETA 2025 can check the notification and other details on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu once it releases.
TANCET is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes and CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.).
