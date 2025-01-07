TANCET 2025: Notification expected on 19 January 2025- Read Details Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for TANCET/CEETA 2025 can check the notification and other details on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu once it releases In 2024, the TANCET examination was held on March 9 and CEETA PG on March 10

The Anna University is expected to release TANCET 2025 notification on January 19, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for TANCET/CEETA 2025 can check the notification and other details on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu once it releases.

TANCET is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes and CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.).

TANCET 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu Click on TANCET 2025 registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Click on submit and login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee Once done download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

For more information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.