TN 12th Result 2026 Out, 2000+ Schools Achieve 100% Pass Rate: Link, District-Wise Performance

Summary The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has officially declared the TN HSC Result 2026 for Class 12 students. The overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2026 stood at 95.20 per cent.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has officially declared the TN HSC Result 2026 for Class 12 students. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations can now access their results through multiple platforms, including official websites, DigiLocker, SMS, WhatsApp services, and their respective schools.

According to the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), temporary marksheets for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations will be distributed to students on May 13, 2026.

This year, a total of 7,91,654 students appeared for the TN HSC examinations, out of which 7,53,694 candidates successfully passed the examination. The overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2026 stood at 95.20 per cent.

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Girls once again outperformed boys in the Higher Secondary examinations. The pass percentage among girl students reached 97 per cent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.19 per cent.

Among all districts, Erode emerged as the best-performing district in the Tamil Nadu HSC examinations with an impressive pass percentage of 98.97 per cent.

The school education department has activated several result access platforms to help students check their scores smoothly and avoid technical issues caused by heavy traffic on official websites. Students are required to enter their registration number and date of birth to download their marksheets online.

The board also released school-wise performance statistics for the TN Plus Two examinations. Out of the 7,536 schools that participated in the Class 12 board examinations this year, 2,639 schools secured a 100 per cent pass result. Additionally, 5,170 schools recorded pass percentages above 95 per cent.

Private schools registered the highest success rate among all school categories with a pass percentage of 98.72 per cent. Government-aided schools recorded a pass percentage of 96.14 per cent, while government schools achieved a pass percentage of 92.16 per cent.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2025-26 were conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The examinations were held across 3,412 centres throughout the state.

Students can access their TN HSC Result 2026 through the official result portals and other digital platforms provided by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department. The authorities have advised students to keep their login credentials ready while checking their results online.

Find the direct download link here.