NEET-PG 2025 Row: SC to Hear Plea on Non-Disclosure of Answer Keys and Question Papers

Summary The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to look into a plea challenging the non-disclosure of question papers and answer keys in the NEET-PG 2025 examination. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Vijay Bishnoi expressed doubt over the logic behind the policy of non-disclosure of NEET PG question papers.

"We will hear this matter in detail. We still need justification for this. We are not fully convinced. We will examine this," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking disclosure of answer keys and question papers of NEET-PG.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the National Board of Examinations had submitted that the policy of non-disclosure being followed by it aims to safeguard the said scarce "national asset" and prevent its misuse and exploitation, especially by the coaching industry.

According to the petitioners, this format of disclosure prevents candidates from seeing a clear, candidate-wise view of the questions they actually attempted, since different candidates are given different sets of question papers.

On September 26, a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan issued notices to the Centre and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on petitions seeking publication of the answer keys for NEET-PG 2025.

