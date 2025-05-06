NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Transgender Horizontal Reservation Plea - SC Asks Centre to Respond, Hearing Soon

PTI
PTI
Posted on 06 May 2025
11:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and others to respond to a plea seeking horizontal reservation for transgender persons in the NEET-PG 2025 examination.
The bench issued notices to the Centre, states, Union Territories and others, including the National Medical Commission, seeking their responses on the plea and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and others to respond to a plea seeking horizontal reservation for transgender persons in the NEET-PG 2025 examination which is scheduled on June 15.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan agreed to hear the plea filed by three transgender persons who are doctors and have challenged the April 16 notice and information bulletin dated April 17 regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025.

NEET UG - NMC Cancels Admission of 14 and Orders Suspension of 26 Students, NTA Debars 42!
NEET UG - NMC Cancels Admission of 14 and Orders Suspension of 26 Students, NTA Debars 42!

The petitioners have claimed that the notification was issued in contravention of the directions given by the apex court in a 2014 judgement as it has not outlined any scheme/policy of horizontal reservations for transgender persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared for the petitioners.

The plea said that in its 2014 verdict, the top court had directed the Centre and the states to take steps to treat transgender persons as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservations in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.

"As a result of the impugned notice, the petitioners are left with a right without remedy, whereby there are now no reservations for transgender persons in educational institutions in post-graduate courses in medical education in institutes despite the binding declaration of the law by this court," said the plea, filed through advocate Paras Nath Singh.

The bench issued notices to the Centre, states, Union Territories and others, including the National Medical Commission, seeking their responses on the plea and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details &amp; Marksheet Download Update
WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details &amp; Marksheet Download Update

Seeking quashing of the admission notice and the information bulletin, the plea also called for a direction to authorities to issue a fresh admission notice that provides compartmentalised horizontal reservation for transgender persons by reserving one per cent seats for them in each vertical category.

The horizontal reservation is a type of reservation that is provided across all categories namely the General Category, as well as vertical reservation categories --Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes.

The plea said in the absence of horizontal reservations, the petitioners would be deprived of equal opportunity with no specific reservation being extended to them to ensure representation of transgender persons in postgraduate medical education despite such persons facing several social barriers.

It said the apex court, in its 2014 verdict, had recognised the fundamental rights of transgender persons under the Constitution, including the right to self-determination of gender identity.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 May 2025
11:46 AM
NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court reservation Educational Controversy
Similar stories
WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download & Objection Submission. . .

Meghalaya Board of School Education

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Out at megresults.nic.in - Find Link and Toppers List

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card Expected Tomorrow- Check Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download & Objection Submission. . .

Meghalaya Board of School Education

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Out at megresults.nic.in - Find Link and Toppers List

Sreejato Sutar, Aishika, Gayatri
board exams

Winning at life and exams

istock.com/andreypopov
Education

SPATIAL studies

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card Expected Tomorrow- Check Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality