Supreme Court

Supreme Court Sets Aside MP High Court Ruling on 3-Year Practice Rule for Civil Judge Recruitment

PTI
PTI
Posted on 24 Sep 2025
12:47 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar allowed the appeal filed by Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the ruling of its division bench
The Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services Rules, 1994 were amended on June 23, 2023, to make three years of practice compulsory to be eligible to appear for the civil judge entry-level test in the state

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling which made three-year legal practice mandatory to be eligible for the civil judge's post.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar allowed the appeal filed by Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the ruling of its division bench.

Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, appearing for the high court, argued that a re-exam was "unconstitutional, impractical" and would floodgates of litigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court last year stayed the high court order stalling recruitment for the post of civil judges carried out without the mandatory requirement of three years of practice.

The Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services Rules, 1994 were amended on June 23, 2023, to make three years of practice compulsory to be eligible to appear for the civil judge entry-level test in the state.

The amended rules were upheld by the high court, but it started another round of litigation after two unselected candidates claimed being eligible once amended rules were applied while demanding the review of the cut-off.

While restraining the recruitment to the post, the high court directed the exclusion of successful candidates in the preliminary examination not fulfilling the eligibility criteria under the amended recruitment rules.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the June 13, 2024 order passed by its division bench directing it to weed out or exclude all those successful candidates in the preliminary examination held on January 14, 2024, who did not fulfil the eligibility criteria under the amended rules.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 24 Sep 2025
12:48 PM
Supreme Court MP High Court judge
Similar stories
Tezpur University

From Statue to Scholarship: Tezpur University’s Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Bihar government

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Released For 1,799 Vacancies- Know Deta. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 8,875 Posts; Check Detailed Vacancy

scholarship

ONGC Sports Scholarship 2025-26 Registration Begins: Eligibility, Application & Selec. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar government

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Released For 1,799 Vacancies- Know Deta. . .

Tezpur University

From Statue to Scholarship: Tezpur University’s Tribute to Zubeen Garg

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 8,875 Posts; Check Detailed Vacancy

scholarship

ONGC Sports Scholarship 2025-26 Registration Begins: Eligibility, Application & Selec. . .

bleeding

Spell it out

Delhi University (DU)

DU On-Spot Mop-Up Admissions: Out of 1000+ UG Seats, Only 73 Filled on Day 1!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality