Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: CAP Round 3 Schedule Revised, Seat Matrix Out

According to the updated timeline, the provisional seat matrix has been published today, October 10. Candidates can now submit their preferences online at the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org — from October 11 to October 14, 2025.

The CAP Round 3 selection list will be released on October 17, while the physical reporting and confirmation of admission with all necessary documents will take place from October 18 to 26, 2025.

Revised Counselling Schedule

Online Choice-Filling: October 11-14, 2025

CAP Round 3 selection list: October 17, 2025

Document verification & reporting: October 18–26, 2025

The CET Cell has clarified that there will be no counselling activity between October 21 and 23 in view of the Diwali festival.

The CET Cell further stated that CAP Round 3 seat availability may increase due to the cancellation of All India Quota (AIQ) Round 3 seats, urging candidates to exercise their choice filling carefully.

The revised schedule was issued in accordance with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)’s updated AIQ Round 3 timeline, which extended choice filling and added new MBBS seats.

Candidates allotted seats under AIQ Round 3 will not be eligible for Maharashtra state counselling. Applicants are advised to stay updated through the official CET Cell website for further announcements and detailed instructions.

