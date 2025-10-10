SSC CGL Re-Exam Admit Card 2025 Download Begins: Check Link and Steps

SSC CGL 2025

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates eligible to reappear in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025.
Eligible candidates can log in to the official SSC website to check their re-exam details and download their hall tickets.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates eligible to reappear in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. According to the official announcement, the download window has been functional since October 9.

...download their admit card w.e.f. 09.10.2025 by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) ”, the notice stated.

Eligible candidates can log in to the official SSC website to check their re-exam details and download their hall tickets. Earlier, the commission had released the exam city intimation slip to help candidates plan their travel and logistics ahead of the examination.

Admit Card Download Steps

  • Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on “Login” and enter your registration number and password.
  • Select the link for the admit card.
  • Download and save the document for future reference.

The re-exam, scheduled for October 14, 2025, will be conducted for candidates affected by the Mumbai fire incident and technical disruptions during the original exam held between September 12 and 26, 2025.

Find the direct login link here.

