SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 - Download Steps and Vacancy Update

Posted on 10 Feb 2025
The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 admit cards today, February 10, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts can download their hall tickets from the official SBI website, once released.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025

To download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in
  • Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage.
  • Go to the ‘Current Openings’ section and click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Click ‘Submit’, and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Verify all details and download the admit card.
  • Print a hard copy for future reference.
Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across various categories:

  • Unreserved (UR): 5,870
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 3,001
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 2,118
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1,385
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,361

The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 will be conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The exam will be held online, and candidates must ensure they have their admit cards ready well in advance.

