SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 - Expected Dates, Download Steps and Vacancy

The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to release the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 in the coming days. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination conducted on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025, will soon be able to access their results online via the official SBI website — sbi.co.in. The result will be published along with the cut-off marks and individual scorecards, providing candidates a clear picture of their performance.

To check the result, candidates will need to log in using their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth or password. Once the results are out, the direct link to download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 will also be made available for quick access. Additionally, candidates will be informed about the result via SMS and email on their registered contact details.

Those who successfully qualify the prelims will proceed to the SBI PO Mains Exam 2025, which is part of Phase II of the recruitment process. The admit cards for the mains exam will be issued after the declaration of prelims results. The Mains Exam is expected to be conducted in April or May 2025, followed by Phase III – the Psychometric Test scheduled for May or June 2025. The exact dates will be announced soon by the examination authority.

This year, SBI’s recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies for the Probationary Officer (PO) post.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website and ensure they download and save a copy of their result and scorecard for future reference during the further stages of the selection process.