GUJCET 2025

GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Objection Submission Deadline Today - Guidelines and Result Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Apr 2025
11:08 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to close the answer key objection window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 on April 5.
Today marks the final opportunity for the candidates who had appeared for the March 23 exam, to submit challenges against the provisional answer key by emailing gujcetkey@gmail.com.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to close the answer key objection window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 on April 5. Today marks the final opportunity for the candidates who had appeared for the March 23 exam, to submit challenges against the provisional answer key by emailing gujcetkey@gmail.com.

ICAI Announces CA Final Sept 2025 &amp; Jan 2026 Exams Eligibility Criteria and SPOM Details
ICAI Announces CA Final Sept 2025 &amp; Jan 2026 Exams Eligibility Criteria and SPOM Details

The answer key has been made available for mathematics (050), physics (054), chemistry (052), and biology (056) in Gujarati, Hindi, and English mediums.

Objection Submission Process

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key must send their objections to the official email in a prescribed format along with supporting documents.

To challenge a question, they must submit separate forms for subject-wise, medium-wise, and question-wise objections, and pay an objection fee of ₹500 per question through SBI Bank. A copy of the fee-paid challan should also be attached in the email submission.

TANCET Answer Key 2025 Out Now - Download Link and Updated Schedule
TANCET Answer Key 2025 Out Now - Download Link and Updated Schedule

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the ₹500 fee for that question will be refunded and the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are emailed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted after 6 PM today.

Last updated on 05 Apr 2025
11:09 AM
GUJCET 2025 Gujarat Common Entrance Test GSEB Answer Key Result
Similar stories
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Announces CA Final Sept 2025 & Jan 2026 Exams Eligibility Criteria and SPOM Deta. . .

APPSC

APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025 OUT - Check Merit List & Certificate Verification Det. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Details her. . .

MAH CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card for PCB Group OUT at mahacet.org- Get Direct Link to Download. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Announces CA Final Sept 2025 & Jan 2026 Exams Eligibility Criteria and SPOM Deta. . .

APPSC

APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025 OUT - Check Merit List & Certificate Verification Det. . .

Jadavpur University

JU F.E.T.S.U. Presents – Sanskriti 2025: A Cultural Renaissance

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Details her. . .

MAH CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card for PCB Group OUT at mahacet.org- Get Direct Link to Download. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025: Application without late fee ends today- Know important dates here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality