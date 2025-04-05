GUJCET Answer Key 2025 Objection Submission Deadline Today - Guidelines and Result Details

Summary The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to close the answer key objection window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 on April 5. Today marks the final opportunity for the candidates who had appeared for the March 23 exam, to submit challenges against the provisional answer key by emailing gujcetkey@gmail.com.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to close the answer key objection window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 on April 5. Today marks the final opportunity for the candidates who had appeared for the March 23 exam, to submit challenges against the provisional answer key by emailing gujcetkey@gmail.com.

The answer key has been made available for mathematics (050), physics (054), chemistry (052), and biology (056) in Gujarati, Hindi, and English mediums.

Objection Submission Process

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key must send their objections to the official email in a prescribed format along with supporting documents.

To challenge a question, they must submit separate forms for subject-wise, medium-wise, and question-wise objections, and pay an objection fee of ₹500 per question through SBI Bank. A copy of the fee-paid challan should also be attached in the email submission.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the ₹500 fee for that question will be refunded and the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are emailed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted after 6 PM today.