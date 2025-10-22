SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025 Released for 2600 Posts - Direct Download Link

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview call letter for candidates shortlisted for the Circle-Based Officers (CBO) recruitment. Eligible candidates can now download their SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025 from the official website.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview call letter for candidates shortlisted for the Circle-Based Officers (CBO) recruitment under Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2025-26/03. Eligible candidates can now download their SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025 from the official website - sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Call Letter Download Steps

Visit the official SBI career portal at sbi.co.in/web/careers. Click on the ‘Circle-Based Officer Interview Call Letter 2025’ link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials (registration/roll number and password/DOB). Submit to view your call letter. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Details on the Call Letter

The call letter includes key details such as:

Candidate’s name, roll number, and photograph

Interview date, time, and venue

Category and sub-category

Post applied for and interview duration

Name and address of the interview centre

Candidate’s and counsellor’s signatures

Important instructions for the interview

The SBI CBO Interview 2025 is tentatively scheduled to begin on November 1, 2025. Candidates must carefully verify all details on their call letters and follow the instructions provided.

The SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 2,600 Circle-Based Officer posts through a three-stage selection process comprising an online test, screening, and interview.

Find the direct download link here.