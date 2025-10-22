State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025 Released for 2600 Posts - Direct Download Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Oct 2025
12:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview call letter for candidates shortlisted for the Circle-Based Officers (CBO) recruitment.
Eligible candidates can now download their SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025 from the official website.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview call letter for candidates shortlisted for the Circle-Based Officers (CBO) recruitment under Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2025-26/03. Eligible candidates can now download their SBI CBO Interview Call Letter 2025 from the official website - sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Call Letter Download Steps

  1. Visit the official SBI career portal at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
  2. Click on the ‘Circle-Based Officer Interview Call Letter 2025’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials (registration/roll number and password/DOB).
  4. Submit to view your call letter.
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Details on the Call Letter

The call letter includes key details such as:

  • Candidate’s name, roll number, and photograph
  • Interview date, time, and venue
  • Category and sub-category
  • Post applied for and interview duration
  • Name and address of the interview centre
  • Candidate’s and counsellor’s signatures
  • Important instructions for the interview

The SBI CBO Interview 2025 is tentatively scheduled to begin on November 1, 2025. Candidates must carefully verify all details on their call letters and follow the instructions provided.

The SBI CBO Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 2,600 Circle-Based Officer posts through a three-stage selection process comprising an online test, screening, and interview.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 22 Oct 2025
12:15 PM
State Bank of India (SBI) SBI Interview Recruitment exam
Similar stories
Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline for December 2025 Term-End Exams to October 26

AYUSH 2025

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Announced; Round 2 Allotment Tom. . .

University Grants Commission

UGC Begins Registration Process for HEIs to Offer ODL Programmes for 2025–26 Academ. . .

AYUSH 2025

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Merit List for NEET AYUSH 2025 Round 3- 60,541 Candidat. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline for December 2025 Term-End Exams to October 26

AYUSH 2025

Chhattisgarh AYUSH Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Announced; Round 2 Allotment Tom. . .

(L-R): Professor Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra; Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO; CK Birla, Chancellor of BIT Mesra
BIT Mesra

BIT Mesra’s 35th Convocation Celebrates Innovation, Leadership and Academic Brillia. . .

University Grants Commission

UGC Begins Registration Process for HEIs to Offer ODL Programmes for 2025–26 Academ. . .

AYUSH 2025

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Merit List for NEET AYUSH 2025 Round 3- 60,541 Candidat. . .

Junior Research Fellowship

Ramanujan Junior Researchers Programme to Send Budding Indian Scholars to LIMS London

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality