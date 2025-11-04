ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Nov 2025
09:35 AM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for the Chartered Accountants (CA) January 2026 examinations.
Interested candidates can apply for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams through the institute’s official portal.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for the Chartered Accountants (CA) January 2026 examinations. Interested candidates can apply for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams through the institute’s official portal - eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA September Result 2025 OUT - Link and Foundation, Inter &amp; Final Qualifying Percentages
ICAI CA September Result 2025 OUT - Link and Foundation, Inter &amp; Final Qualifying Percentages

Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at icai.org.
  • Click on the ‘Self Service Portal’ on the homepage.
  • Select ‘First Time User’, enter your personal details, and verify through the OTP received.
  • Log in using the generated credentials and complete the application for Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams.
  • Submit the form and retain a copy for future reference.
The last date to submit applications without a late fee is November 16, 2025, while candidates can apply with a late fee until November 19, 2025. ICAI will also open an application correction window from November 20 to November 22, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary edits to their submitted details through the same portal.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Meet September Exam Toppers Across All Levels! Check Merit List Here
ICAI CA Result 2025: Meet September Exam Toppers Across All Levels! Check Merit List Here

Exam Schedule

  • Final Exam - Group I (January 5, 7, and 9, 2026), Group II (January 11, 13, and 16, 2026)
  • Intermediate Exam - Group I (January 6, 8, and 10, 2026), Group II (January 12, 15, and 17, 2026)
  • Final Foundation - January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2026

ICAI has advised all candidates to complete their registration well before the deadline.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 04 Nov 2025
09:35 AM
ICAI CA 2026 ICAI CA Exam Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Registration
