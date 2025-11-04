ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Schedule

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for the Chartered Accountants (CA) January 2026 examinations. Interested candidates can apply for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams through the institute’s official portal.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for the Chartered Accountants (CA) January 2026 examinations. Interested candidates can apply for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams through the institute’s official portal - eservices.icai.org.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at icai.org.

Click on the ‘Self Service Portal’ on the homepage.

Select ‘First Time User’, enter your personal details, and verify through the OTP received.

Log in using the generated credentials and complete the application for Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams.

Submit the form and retain a copy for future reference.

The last date to submit applications without a late fee is November 16, 2025, while candidates can apply with a late fee until November 19, 2025. ICAI will also open an application correction window from November 20 to November 22, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary edits to their submitted details through the same portal.

Exam Schedule

Final Exam - Group I (January 5, 7, and 9, 2026), Group II (January 11, 13, and 16, 2026)

Intermediate Exam - Group I (January 6, 8, and 10, 2026), Group II (January 12, 15, and 17, 2026)

Final Foundation - January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2026

ICAI has advised all candidates to complete their registration well before the deadline.

Find the direct application link here.