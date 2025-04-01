SBI

State Bank of India Issues SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 at sbi.co.in- Know Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
17:34 PM

File Image

Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the admit card for the Junior Associate or Clerk Mains examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2025 from the official website, sbi.co.in.

According to the official schedule, SBI Clerk Mains exam will be conducted on April 10 and 12. The admit card for the same will be available on the website for download till April 12, 2025. Candidates should ensure that the date of birth entered in the login window is the same as that submitted at the time of registration.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,191 vacancies. Only those who qualified the SBI Clerk Prelims exam will be eligible to take the Mains exam.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website- sbi.co.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2025
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

SBI SBI Clerk Admit Card
