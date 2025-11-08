SSC 2025

SSC Self-Slot Selection Dates for JE, Delhi Police & CAPF Exams 2025 OUT: Check Schedule

Posted on 08 Nov 2025
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the self-slot selection schedule for candidates appearing in the Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025 and the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Exam 2025.
Through this facility, candidates can select their preferred exam city and date on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the self-slot selection schedule for candidates appearing in the Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025 and the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Exam 2025. Through this facility, candidates can select their preferred exam city and date on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

For the Junior Engineer Examination, the slot selection window will remain open from November 10 to November 13, 2025, while for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Examination, candidates can choose their slots between November 17 and November 21, 2025.

The Commission has made it clear that once a slot is selected and submitted, it will be treated as final, and no changes or modifications will be allowed. The system will automatically assign candidates who fail to choose their slots within the stipulated period a slot based on their application preferences or availability.

If a candidate fails to exercise the slot selection option within the prescribed time limit, the system will automatically allocate an available slot in any of the cities opted during the application window or as per availability. The decision of the Commission regarding the slot allocation shall be final and binding,” stated the SSC in its official notice.

The SSC JE and SSC SI Paper-I exams are scheduled for December 2025. This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill 1,731 Junior Engineer posts and 5,308 Sub-Inspector posts in the Delhi Police and CAPF.

Candidates are advised to log in to the SSC portal and complete their slot selection process within the given dates to secure their preferred schedule.

