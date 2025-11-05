SSC CHT Result 2025 Declared for Paper 1: Category-Wise Cutoffs and Withheld List Out

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the result of the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) Paper 1 . A total of 3,642 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the SSC CHT Paper 2 exam 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the result of the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) Paper 1 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 3,642 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the SSC CHT Paper 2 exam 2025.

According to the official notice, the results of two candidates have been withheld due to various reasons, while six candidates have been disqualified, and their results have not been processed. The Commission further stated that all representations received regarding the tentative answer key were carefully reviewed, and necessary modifications were made before using the final answer key for evaluation.

In addition, SSC has announced the final vacancy details for the CHT 2025 recruitment. The total number of vacancies has been increased from 437 to 552 posts across various government departments, giving more candidates a chance to secure positions as Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, and Senior Hindi Translators.

SSC CHT Paper 1 Cut-off Marks

The cut-off marks for SSC CHT 2025 Paper 1 vary by category. The cut-off for the UR category is 119.25, while it stands at 105.75 for OBC, 86.25 for EWS, 84.25 for SC, and 42.50 for ST candidates. The OH, HH, VH, and other PwBD categories have cut-offs of 99.75, 41.00, 40.50, and 52.25, respectively.

The SSC CHT 2025 Paper 1 was conducted on August 12 in computer-based mode, with 6,332 candidates appearing for the test. The minimum qualifying marks were set at 30% for UR, 25% for OBC and EWS, and 20% for other reserved categories.

Qualified candidates will now appear for Paper 2, a descriptive exam held in pen-and-paper mode for 200 marks, designed to assess proficiency in Hindi and English through translation and essay writing tasks.

Find the detailed result PDF here.