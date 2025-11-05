NEET SS 2025 Registration Begins Today After Long Delay - NBEMS Announces Application Details

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to begin NEET SS 2025 registration today, November 5, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025 on the official website - natboard.edu.in from 3 PM onwards.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to begin NEET SS 2025 registration today, November 5, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025 on the official website - natboard.edu.in from 3 PM onwards. The last date to submit applications is November 25, 2025.

As per the official update, NBEMS will release the NEET SS 2025 information bulletin tomorrow, November 5, at 3 PM, on its official website. Candidates are advised to read the bulletin carefully before filling out the application form.

NBEMS will conduct the NEET SS 2025 examination on December 26 and 27 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across India. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for December 27 and 28, but the board has revised the exam dates.

The NEET SS exam serves as the gateway for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and other super specialty courses across medical colleges and institutes in India.

In early October 2025, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had instructed all medical colleges and postgraduate institutes to submit NEET SS 2024 admission details, ensuring a transparent admission process ahead of the 2025 session.

For any issues related to the application form, payment gateway, or refund of failed transactions, candidates can contact the NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or raise queries through the NBEMS helpline portal available via applicant login.

Read the official notice here.