SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT; Fresh Scribe Registration Begins - Direct Link

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT; Fresh Scribe Registration Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Nov 2025
11:51 AM

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) Tier I 2025.
Candidates can now log in through the designated module to check their allotted examination city, date, and shift details starting today, November 5, 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) Tier I 2025 on its official website - ssc.gov.in. Candidates can now log in through the designated module to check their allotted examination city, date, and shift details starting today, November 5, 2025. The exam will be conducted on November 12, 2025, across multiple centres in three shifts daily, as part of the recruitment process to fill 3,131 vacancies for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts.

According to the official notification, candidates who exercised the ‘slot selection’ option have been allocated their preferred exam city and date as per their choice. However, due to certain functional adjustments, some candidates may notice a change in their shift timings while retaining their chosen city. Those who opted for an ‘alternate city of examination’ have also been allotted centers as per availability to the maximum extent possible.

For candidates who did not avail the slot selection facility, SSC has assigned cities, dates, and shifts based on availability. Most candidates have received centers among their preferred choices. However, in cases where the preferred city could not be allotted, candidates may raise a representation through the feedback portal on the SSC website by November 8, 2025. The Commission may consider reallocating such candidates if slots are available.

In addition, the Commission has announced a fresh registration process for candidates availing the ‘Own Scribe’ facility. All previous scribe registrations have been disposed of, and the new process is now integrated with Aadhaar authentication. Therefore, individuals wishing to act as scribes must complete their new registration on the SSC website.

Candidates using the ‘Own Scribe’ option must submit their scribe’s registration number to generate the Scribe Entry Pass. Mapping of the Scribe OTR (One-Time Registration) must be completed by November 8, 2025 (11 PM). The scribe pass will only be generated for candidates who successfully map their scribe OTR.

Find the direct candidate login link here.

