SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Revised Date Announced; Slot Selection Window Opens Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Oct 2025
11:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the revised schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Recruitment 2025 Tier 1 examination.
With the new schedule now confirmed, SSC has also introduced a candidate-friendly selection window that allows applicants to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift for the upcoming test.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the revised schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Recruitment 2025 Tier 1 examination, bringing long-awaited clarity for thousands of candidates. The computer-based test (CBT) will now commence on November 12, 2025, as per the updated notification issued by the Commission.

The Tier 1 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted between September 8 and 18, 2025, but was postponed without prior notice. With the new schedule now confirmed, SSC has also introduced a candidate-friendly selection window that allows applicants to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift for the upcoming test.

According to the official announcement, this slot selection window will remain open from October 22 to October 28, 2025. During this period, registered candidates can log in to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in to select their examination preferences. The Commission has issued detailed guidelines outlining the slot selection process, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT
SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates
SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates
SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police &amp; CAPFs; Check Cutoffs
SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police &amp; CAPFs; Check Cutoffs

Upon logging into the portal, candidates will be able to view the available exam slots across the three cities they had chosen during the application process. They can then pick their desired exam date and shift based on availability. However, aspirants opting to take the exam in regional languages may face limited slot options due to logistical constraints.

In instances where all slots in the initially selected cities are filled, SSC will provide a list of alternative cities with available options. While every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in one of their preferred locations, the Commission clarified that specific dates and shifts cannot be guaranteed.

Importantly, candidates who fail to select their city, date, and shift within the designated window will be considered unwilling to appear for the examination. Once the final allotment is made, no change requests will be entertained, the notice added. To assist candidates, SSC will upload a step-by-step guide with screenshots on its official portal, simplifying the slot selection process.

Last updated on 21 Oct 2025
11:27 AM
SSC CHSL Staff Selection Commission SSC Exam dates
Similar stories
WB Madhyamik 2026

Class 10 Exam 2026: WBBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Selection Test Question Paper

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Schedule Announced - Check Session 1, 2 Exam and Application Dates

SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police & CAPFs; Che. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
istock.com/mono
Career

Applied mathematics vs pure mathematics

istock.com/nito100
Language barrier

Tongue Untied

WB Madhyamik 2026

Class 10 Exam 2026: WBBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Selection Test Question Paper

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Schedule Announced - Check Session 1, 2 Exam and Application Dates

SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police & CAPFs; Che. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality