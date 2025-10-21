SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Revised Date Announced; Slot Selection Window Opens Soon

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the revised schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Recruitment 2025 Tier 1 examination. With the new schedule now confirmed, SSC has also introduced a candidate-friendly selection window that allows applicants to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift for the upcoming test.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the revised schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Recruitment 2025 Tier 1 examination, bringing long-awaited clarity for thousands of candidates. The computer-based test (CBT) will now commence on November 12, 2025, as per the updated notification issued by the Commission.

The Tier 1 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted between September 8 and 18, 2025, but was postponed without prior notice. With the new schedule now confirmed, SSC has also introduced a candidate-friendly selection window that allows applicants to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift for the upcoming test.

According to the official announcement, this slot selection window will remain open from October 22 to October 28, 2025. During this period, registered candidates can log in to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in to select their examination preferences. The Commission has issued detailed guidelines outlining the slot selection process, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon logging into the portal, candidates will be able to view the available exam slots across the three cities they had chosen during the application process. They can then pick their desired exam date and shift based on availability. However, aspirants opting to take the exam in regional languages may face limited slot options due to logistical constraints.

In instances where all slots in the initially selected cities are filled, SSC will provide a list of alternative cities with available options. While every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in one of their preferred locations, the Commission clarified that specific dates and shifts cannot be guaranteed.

Importantly, candidates who fail to select their city, date, and shift within the designated window will be considered unwilling to appear for the examination. Once the final allotment is made, no change requests will be entertained, the notice added. To assist candidates, SSC will upload a step-by-step guide with screenshots on its official portal, simplifying the slot selection process.