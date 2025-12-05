Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Registration Begins at predeledraj2026.com- Direct Link Here

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply online by accessing the direct link available on the official website, predeledraj2026.com The examination serves as the gateway for admission to the D.El.Ed (General) and D.El.Ed (Sanskrit) teacher training programmes across Rajasthan

Vardhaman Mahavir Open University (VMOU) has commenced the registration process for the Rajasthan Pre DElEd (BSTC) Exam 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply online by accessing the direct link available on the official website, predeledraj2026.com. The last date to submit applications is December 31, 2025.

To apply for the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam, candidates must have passed the Class 12 examination with at least 50% marks. The examination serves as the gateway for admission to the D.El.Ed (General) and D.El.Ed (Sanskrit) teacher training programmes across Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026: Steps to Register

Visit the official BSTC website: predeledraj2026.com Click on the application link for Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Register by providing the required details Fill out the online application form Pay the applicable application fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference

The application fee for D.El.Ed General or D.El.Ed (Sanskrit) is ₹450/- and application fee for both papers is ₹500/-.

VMOU has advised candidates to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.