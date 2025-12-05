Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC to Conduct CISF LDCE 2026 on March 8; Registration Begins at upsconline.nic.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
14:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The online registration process has commenced on the official portal, upsconline.nic.in
According to the notification, a total of 20 vacancies will be filled through the three-stage LDCE recruitment process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2026 for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be held on March 8, 2026, in New Delhi. The online registration process has commenced on the official portal, upsconline.nic.in.

According to the notification, a total of 20 vacancies will be filled through the three-stage LDCE recruitment process. Of these, 16 posts are for General category, 3 for SC, and 1 for ST candidates. The examination is open only to specific categories of departmental CISF personnel, as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The online application form, released on December 3, will remain available until 6 PM on December 23. UPSC has advised candidates to fill every field of the application carefully, as no correction window will be provided after submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the online form is submitted, candidates must send a hard copy of the application through the proper channel, duly certified by designated CISF officials. The printed application should be forwarded to:

Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi – 110003

The last date for submitting the printed application is January 9, 2026, after which the forms will undergo verification before being forwarded to the Commission.

Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
14:49 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC UPSC 2026 CISF
Similar stories
UGC

UGC Urges Universities to Promote ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative Na. . .

Registration Date

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Registration Begins at predeledraj2026.com- Direct Link. . .

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

Delhi police

Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025: Slot Selection Begins; Check Deadlines for All Post. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Heritage College

In Pictures| The Heritage College Celebrates Successful Edition of Elixir 4.0

UGC

UGC Urges Universities to Promote ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative Na. . .

Registration Date

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Registration Begins at predeledraj2026.com- Direct Link. . .

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

Delhi police

Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025: Slot Selection Begins; Check Deadlines for All Post. . .

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE Announces Exam Dates for Classes 9 to 12 for Academic Year 2025–26- Detailed S. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality