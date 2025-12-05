UPSC to Conduct CISF LDCE 2026 on March 8; Registration Begins at upsconline.nic.in

Summary The online registration process has commenced on the official portal, upsconline.nic.in According to the notification, a total of 20 vacancies will be filled through the three-stage LDCE recruitment process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2026 for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be held on March 8, 2026, in New Delhi. The online registration process has commenced on the official portal, upsconline.nic.in.

According to the notification, a total of 20 vacancies will be filled through the three-stage LDCE recruitment process. Of these, 16 posts are for General category, 3 for SC, and 1 for ST candidates. The examination is open only to specific categories of departmental CISF personnel, as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The online application form, released on December 3, will remain available until 6 PM on December 23. UPSC has advised candidates to fill every field of the application carefully, as no correction window will be provided after submission.

Once the online form is submitted, candidates must send a hard copy of the application through the proper channel, duly certified by designated CISF officials. The printed application should be forwarded to:

Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi – 110003

The last date for submitting the printed application is January 9, 2026, after which the forms will undergo verification before being forwarded to the Commission.