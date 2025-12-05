CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 124 vacancies across various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 22, 2025.
According to the notification, the recruitment process aims to hire candidates for multiple Group A, B, and C positions.
CBSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
- Assistant Secretary: 8 posts
- Assistant Professor & Assistant Director: 27 posts
- Accounts Officer: 2 posts
- Superintendent: 27 posts
- Junior Translation Officer: 9 posts
- Junior Accountant: 16 posts
- Junior Assistant: 35 posts
Application Process & Fee Structure
The examination fee comprises two parts: Application Fee and Processing Fee. The Application Fee is exempted for SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and Women candidates. However, the Processing Fee is mandatory for all applicants.
Candidates are advised to fill the application form carefully and ensure payment of the applicable fees before the deadline.
- SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women: ₹250
- Unreserved/OBC/EWS: Group A: Rs 1750 Group B & C: Rs 1050
- Group A: Rs 1750
- Group B & C: Rs 1050
Candidates are advised to fill the application form carefully and ensure payment of the applicable fees before the deadline.