CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 124 vacancies across various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 22, 2025.

According to the notification, the recruitment process aims to hire candidates for multiple Group A, B, and C positions.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Assistant Secretary: 8 posts

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director: 27 posts

Accounts Officer: 2 posts

Superintendent: 27 posts

Junior Translation Officer: 9 posts

Junior Accountant: 16 posts

Junior Assistant: 35 posts

Application Process & Fee Structure

The examination fee comprises two parts: Application Fee and Processing Fee. The Application Fee is exempted for SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and Women candidates. However, the Processing Fee is mandatory for all applicants.

Candidates are advised to fill the application form carefully and ensure payment of the applicable fees before the deadline.

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women: ₹250

Unreserved/OBC/EWS: Group A: Rs 1750 Group B & C: Rs 1050

Group A: Rs 1750

Group B & C: Rs 1050

