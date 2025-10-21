SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police & CAPFs; Check Cutoffs

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Oct 2025
09:01 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the final results for the Central Police Organisation (CPO) 2024 recruitment exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
As per the Commission’s notice, a total of 4,841 male and 455 female candidates have been recommended for appointment after successfully clearing the medical examination and document verification (DV) stages.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the final results for the Central Police Organisation (CPO) 2024 recruitment exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). As per the Commission’s notice, a total of 4,841 male and 455 female candidates have been recommended for appointment after successfully clearing the medical examination and document verification (DV) stages.

The SSC CPO 2024 medical examination was held between September 15 and September 27, 2025, following the shortlisting of 22,244 candidates from earlier stages of the selection process. Candidates who appeared for the physical tests, medical round, and document verification can now check their final results on the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,137 vacancies, including Sub-Inspector posts in the Delhi Police and CAPFs, as well as Assistant Sub-Inspector roles in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Inspector-level positions. According to the official statement, 61 female candidates were selected for the Delhi Police, and 394 were chosen for CAPFs, including those qualified under unreserved categories from OBC and EWS quotas. Among male candidates, 125 were selected for Delhi Police and 4,728 for CAPFs, with horizontal reservations such as ex-servicemen duly considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSC has released the category-wise final cut-off marks and date of birth details of the last selected candidates for each post on its website. However, the results of 120 candidates have been withheld due to court cases or other administrative reasons, and 30 candidates have been debarred for engaging in malpractice during the recruitment process.

Check the cutoff details here.

The Commission clarified that the SSC CPO 2024 final result remains subject to the outcome of Writ Petition No. 40316 of 2025 (Abhishek Khatana vs Union of India and Others), which is currently pending before the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates regarding appointment procedures and related notices.

Last updated on 21 Oct 2025
09:01 AM
SSC CPO 2024 Staff Selection Commission Result SSC
Similar stories
WB Madhyamik 2026

Class 10 Exam 2026: WBBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Selection Test Question Paper

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Schedule Announced - Check Session 1, 2 Exam and Application Dates

preliminary examination

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Answer Key to Be Released Soon! Read Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
istock.com/mono
Career

Applied mathematics vs pure mathematics

WB Madhyamik 2026

Class 10 Exam 2026: WBBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Selection Test Question Paper

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Schedule Announced - Check Session 1, 2 Exam and Application Dates

preliminary examination

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Answer Key to Be Released Soon! Read Details Inside

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025: Candidates Can Now Choose Exam City, Date, and Shift; Window Opens Oct. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality