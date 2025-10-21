SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police & CAPFs; Check Cutoffs

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the final results for the Central Police Organisation (CPO) 2024 recruitment exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). As per the Commission’s notice, a total of 4,841 male and 455 female candidates have been recommended for appointment after successfully clearing the medical examination and document verification (DV) stages.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the final results for the Central Police Organisation (CPO) 2024 recruitment exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). As per the Commission’s notice, a total of 4,841 male and 455 female candidates have been recommended for appointment after successfully clearing the medical examination and document verification (DV) stages.

The SSC CPO 2024 medical examination was held between September 15 and September 27, 2025, following the shortlisting of 22,244 candidates from earlier stages of the selection process. Candidates who appeared for the physical tests, medical round, and document verification can now check their final results on the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,137 vacancies, including Sub-Inspector posts in the Delhi Police and CAPFs, as well as Assistant Sub-Inspector roles in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Inspector-level positions. According to the official statement, 61 female candidates were selected for the Delhi Police, and 394 were chosen for CAPFs, including those qualified under unreserved categories from OBC and EWS quotas. Among male candidates, 125 were selected for Delhi Police and 4,728 for CAPFs, with horizontal reservations such as ex-servicemen duly considered.

The SSC has released the category-wise final cut-off marks and date of birth details of the last selected candidates for each post on its website. However, the results of 120 candidates have been withheld due to court cases or other administrative reasons, and 30 candidates have been debarred for engaging in malpractice during the recruitment process.

Check the cutoff details here.

The Commission clarified that the SSC CPO 2024 final result remains subject to the outcome of Writ Petition No. 40316 of 2025 (Abhishek Khatana vs Union of India and Others), which is currently pending before the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates regarding appointment procedures and related notices.