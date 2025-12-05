NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Examination Results 2025 for 11 Specialities- Scorecard Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Lot 01 results of the Diplomate of National Board/Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Final Theory Examination – October 2025. The examination was held nationwide in a hybrid format on October 28, 29, and 30, 2025.
The Lot 01 results, released on December 5, 2025, include multiple super-speciality and direct 6-year programmes. The declared specialities are:
- Cardiac Anaesthesia
- Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I
- Neuro Anaesthesia
- Neuro Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I
- Paediatric Critical Care
- Paediatric Neurology
- Paediatric Surgery
- Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I
- Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part II
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I
- Thoracic Surgery
NBEMS stated that paper-wise marks and the grand total will be released soon in the form of a scorecard, which bonafide candidates can download using their Candidate Login credentials.
DrNB Final Practical Exam 2025: Tentative Schedule
Thoracic Surgery: 16 December 2025
Cardiac Anaesthesia: 16-17 December 2025
Paediatric Neurology: 16-17 December 2025
Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course Part-I Part-A): 16-17 December 2025
Neuro Anaesthesia: 17-18 December 2025
Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course Part-I Part-A): 23-24 December 2025
Neuro Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course Part-I Part-A): 20-21 January 2026
Paediatric Critical Care: 20-21 January 2026
Paediatric Surgery (Including Direct 6 Years Course Part-II): 20-21 January 2026
Candidates who did not qualify the DrNB Final Theory Examination may apply to obtain digital copies of their answer scripts. The board clarified that requests submitted after the deadline will not be entertained. NBEMS permits re-evaluation only in exceptional circumstances, specifically for unassessed answers mistakenly marked as “Not Attempted” by the examiner.