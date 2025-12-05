NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Examination Results 2025 for 11 Specialities- Scorecard Details

Summary The examination was held nationwide in a hybrid format on October 28, 29, and 30, 2025 The Lot 01 results, released on December 5, 2025, include multiple super-speciality and direct 6-year programmes

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Lot 01 results of the Diplomate of National Board/Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Final Theory Examination – October 2025. The examination was held nationwide in a hybrid format on October 28, 29, and 30, 2025.

The Lot 01 results, released on December 5, 2025, include multiple super-speciality and direct 6-year programmes. The declared specialities are:

Cardiac Anaesthesia

Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I

Neuro Anaesthesia

Neuro Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I

Paediatric Critical Care

Paediatric Neurology

Paediatric Surgery

Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I

Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part II

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I

Thoracic Surgery

NBEMS stated that paper-wise marks and the grand total will be released soon in the form of a scorecard, which bonafide candidates can download using their Candidate Login credentials.

DrNB Final Practical Exam 2025: Tentative Schedule

Thoracic Surgery: 16 December 2025

Cardiac Anaesthesia: 16-17 December 2025

Paediatric Neurology: 16-17 December 2025

Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course Part-I Part-A): 16-17 December 2025

Neuro Anaesthesia: 17-18 December 2025

Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course Part-I Part-A): 23-24 December 2025

Neuro Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course Part-I Part-A): 20-21 January 2026

Paediatric Critical Care: 20-21 January 2026

Paediatric Surgery (Including Direct 6 Years Course Part-II): 20-21 January 2026

Candidates who did not qualify the DrNB Final Theory Examination may apply to obtain digital copies of their answer scripts. The board clarified that requests submitted after the deadline will not be entertained. NBEMS permits re-evaluation only in exceptional circumstances, specifically for unassessed answers mistakenly marked as “Not Attempted” by the examiner.