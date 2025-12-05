NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DrNB Final Theory Examination Results 2025 for 11 Specialities- Scorecard Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
18:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The examination was held nationwide in a hybrid format on October 28, 29, and 30, 2025
The Lot 01 results, released on December 5, 2025, include multiple super-speciality and direct 6-year programmes

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Lot 01 results of the Diplomate of National Board/Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Final Theory Examination – October 2025. The examination was held nationwide in a hybrid format on October 28, 29, and 30, 2025.

The Lot 01 results, released on December 5, 2025, include multiple super-speciality and direct 6-year programmes. The declared specialities are:

  • Cardiac Anaesthesia
  • Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I
  • Neuro Anaesthesia
  • Neuro Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I
  • Paediatric Critical Care
  • Paediatric Neurology
  • Paediatric Surgery
  • Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I
  • Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part II
  • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Direct 6-year course) – Part I
  • Thoracic Surgery
ADVERTISEMENT

NBEMS stated that paper-wise marks and the grand total will be released soon in the form of a scorecard, which bonafide candidates can download using their Candidate Login credentials.

DrNB Final Practical Exam 2025: Tentative Schedule

Thoracic Surgery: 16 December 2025

Cardiac Anaesthesia: 16-17 December 2025

Paediatric Neurology: 16-17 December 2025

Paediatric Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course Part-I Part-A): 16-17 December 2025

Neuro Anaesthesia: 17-18 December 2025

Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course Part-I Part-A): 23-24 December 2025

Neuro Surgery (Direct 6 Years Course Part-I Part-A): 20-21 January 2026

Paediatric Critical Care: 20-21 January 2026

Paediatric Surgery (Including Direct 6 Years Course Part-II): 20-21 January 2026

Candidates who did not qualify the DrNB Final Theory Examination may apply to obtain digital copies of their answer scripts. The board clarified that requests submitted after the deadline will not be entertained. NBEMS permits re-evaluation only in exceptional circumstances, specifically for unassessed answers mistakenly marked as “Not Attempted” by the examiner.

Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
18:29 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Results out
Similar stories
UGC

UGC Urges Universities to Promote ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative Na. . .

Registration Date

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Registration Begins at predeledraj2026.com- Direct Link. . .

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC to Conduct CISF LDCE 2026 on March 8; Registration Begins at upsconline.nic.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Heritage College

In Pictures| The Heritage College Celebrates Successful Edition of Elixir 4.0

UGC

UGC Urges Universities to Promote ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative Na. . .

Registration Date

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 Registration Begins at predeledraj2026.com- Direct Link. . .

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Opens Applications for 124 Vacancies; Apply Online by December 22, 2025

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC to Conduct CISF LDCE 2026 on March 8; Registration Begins at upsconline.nic.in

Delhi police

Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025: Slot Selection Begins; Check Deadlines for All Post. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality