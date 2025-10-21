SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Oct 2025
09:53 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Answer Key 2025 today, October 21, 2025.
Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do so by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Answer Key 2025 today, October 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do so by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The facility to submit objections will remain active until 11 AM, after which no further representations will be accepted.

The SSC released the provisional answer key for the CGL Tier I Examination on October 16, 2025, allowing candidates to review and verify their responses. Initially, the objection submission window was open till October 19, but it was later extended to ensure that all candidates had sufficient time to review their answers and submit valid challenges.

SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police &amp; CAPFs; Check Cutoffs
SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police &amp; CAPFs; Check Cutoffs

To raise objections, candidates must log in using their credentials on the SSC portal, check their answer key, and select the specific question(s) they wish to challenge. Each objection requires a processing fee of ₹50 per question or answer challenged. Candidates must also upload valid supporting documents to substantiate their claims. Once submitted, they should download and retain a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSC CGL Tier I Examination 2025 was held from September 12 to September 26, 2025, and again on October 14, 2025, across various centres nationwide. The Commission will review all objections before releasing the final answer key and Tier I results. Candidates are advised to complete the objection process before the deadline to ensure their representations are considered.

Last updated on 21 Oct 2025
09:54 AM
SSC CGL 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL Answer Key SSC
Similar stories
JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Schedule Announced - Check Session 1, 2 Exam and Application Dates

SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police & CAPFs; Che. . .

preliminary examination

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Answer Key to Be Released Soon! Read Details Inside

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025: Candidates Can Now Choose Exam City, Date, and Shift; Window Opens Oct. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Schedule Announced - Check Session 1, 2 Exam and Application Dates

SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police & CAPFs; Che. . .

preliminary examination

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Answer Key to Be Released Soon! Read Details Inside

SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025: Candidates Can Now Choose Exam City, Date, and Shift; Window Opens Oct. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Deadline Extended! Know Last Date To Challen. . .

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Gears Up for E-Summit 2025 with The Telegraph online as Media Par. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality