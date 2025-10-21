SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Answer Key 2025 today, October 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do so by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Answer Key 2025 today, October 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do so by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The facility to submit objections will remain active until 11 AM, after which no further representations will be accepted.

The SSC released the provisional answer key for the CGL Tier I Examination on October 16, 2025, allowing candidates to review and verify their responses. Initially, the objection submission window was open till October 19, but it was later extended to ensure that all candidates had sufficient time to review their answers and submit valid challenges.

To raise objections, candidates must log in using their credentials on the SSC portal, check their answer key, and select the specific question(s) they wish to challenge. Each objection requires a processing fee of ₹50 per question or answer challenged. Candidates must also upload valid supporting documents to substantiate their claims. Once submitted, they should download and retain a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

The SSC CGL Tier I Examination 2025 was held from September 12 to September 26, 2025, and again on October 14, 2025, across various centres nationwide. The Commission will review all objections before releasing the final answer key and Tier I results. Candidates are advised to complete the objection process before the deadline to ensure their representations are considered.