Indian Army TGC 143 Recruitment Application Opens - Vacancy, Eligibility & Selection Process

The Indian Army has officially opened applications for its 143rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC), scheduled to commence in July 2026 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.
The Indian Army has officially opened applications for its 143rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC), scheduled to commence in July 2026 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in — until November 6, 2025.

Vacancy

A total of 30 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will undergo a 12-month pre-commission training, after which they will be commissioned as Lieutenants in the Indian Army. During the training period, cadets will receive a stipend of ₹56,400, along with applicable allowances.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 27 years (as on July 1, 2026)

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a degree in Engineering or be in the final year of their engineering program.

Physical Fitness Standards:

Run 2.4 km in 10 mins 30 secs

Perform 40 push-ups, 6 pull-ups, 30 sit-ups, and two sets each of squats and lunges

Must possess basic swimming proficiency

Selection Process

The initial shortlisting is based on the cut-off percentage calculated from cumulative engineering marks up to the final semester. Shortlisted candidates will then appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, which spans five days and includes psychological tests, group tasks, and personal interviews.

Candidates who qualify both stages of the SSB will undergo a medical examination before reporting to IMA Dehradun for final training. On successful completion, officers are allotted Arms/Services according to their engineering discipline and overall merit.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for detailed eligibility and selection guidelines.

Read the official notification here.

