SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Cancelled for Both Shifts! Check Revised Date and Notice

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2025 for candidates allotted to one examination centre in Kozhikode following technical or administrative issues. According to the official notification, the November 28 Shift 1 and Shift 2 exams conducted at the Welkin Online Assessment Centre, Kozhikode, have been cancelled. All candidates who were assigned these two shifts will now appear for the exam on a revised date.

As per the notice, candidates who were present in Shift 1 and all those scheduled for Shift 2 will now take their Tier 1 exam on November 30, 2025. Further details regarding the rescheduled exam will soon be published on the regional SSC Karnataka-Kerala website, ssckkr.kar.nic.in. SSC has also assured that affected candidates will receive updates through SMS and email notifications. The revised e-admit cards will be made available on the official SSC portal, ssc.gov.in, and candidates are advised to check ssc.gov.in, ssckkr.kar.nic.in, and their registered email IDs regularly for additional instructions.

The SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 Group C vacancies across various posts under the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination. The Commission has reiterated that the rescheduling ensures candidates receive a fair and uninterrupted examination experience.

Read the official notice here.