SSC

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Marks Released for Qualified and Non-Qualified Candidates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Sep 2025
12:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates who appeared for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination, 2024 (Paper 2).
The scorecards can be downloaded from the Commission’s official website — ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates who appeared for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination, 2024 (Paper 2). The scorecards were made available on September 12, 2025, and can be downloaded from the Commission’s official website — ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, candidates will be able to check and download their marks from September 12 (6 PM) to October 6, 2025 (6 PM). After this deadline, the marks will no longer be accessible. Aspirants are therefore advised to download and preserve a copy of their scorecards within the given window.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Cancelled for Gurugram Centre - Candidates Left in Limbo!
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Cancelled for Gurugram Centre - Candidates Left in Limbo!

How to check SSC SI Paper 2 marks 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Candidate Login” link on the homepage.
  • Enter your Registered Number and Password.
  • The marks will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

The SSC SI Paper 2 Examination 2024 was held on March 8, 2025, followed by a re-exam for 59 candidates on April 30, 2025. Results were declared on August 8, 2025, shortlisting 22,244 candidates for the medical examination stage. The Commission had also revised the results earlier to ensure fairness and transparency.

The release of marks is an important step for candidates as it allows them to assess their performance while gearing up for the upcoming medical examination in the recruitment process for Delhi Police and CAPFs.

Last updated on 13 Sep 2025
12:02 PM
SSC Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 sub-inspector Result
Similar stories
Delhi government

Delhi Govt Opens Registration for CET-2025 Under Vidya Shakti Mission; Coaching for J. . .

APSCHE

APSCHE Extends AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 3 Counselling Registration- Check Revised Schedul. . .

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Centre Withdraws Directive on ‘Dr’ Prefix for Physiotherapists, Says Issue Needs . . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Invites Feedback on CA Exam Papers for Final, Inter, and Foundation - All Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NSHM Knowledge Campus

NSHM University Hosts HR Conclave 2025 with 175+ Leaders and Changemakers

Delhi government

Delhi Govt Opens Registration for CET-2025 Under Vidya Shakti Mission; Coaching for J. . .

APSCHE

APSCHE Extends AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 3 Counselling Registration- Check Revised Schedul. . .

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Centre Withdraws Directive on ‘Dr’ Prefix for Physiotherapists, Says Issue Needs . . .

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Supreme Knowledge Foundation Hosts Placement Readiness Workshop Ahead of Campus Recru. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Invites Feedback on CA Exam Papers for Final, Inter, and Foundation - All Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality