SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Marks Released for Qualified and Non-Qualified Candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates who appeared for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination, 2024 (Paper 2). The scorecards were made available on September 12, 2025, and can be downloaded from the Commission’s official website — ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, candidates will be able to check and download their marks from September 12 (6 PM) to October 6, 2025 (6 PM). After this deadline, the marks will no longer be accessible. Aspirants are therefore advised to download and preserve a copy of their scorecards within the given window.

How to check SSC SI Paper 2 marks 2024

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the “Candidate Login” link on the homepage.

Enter your Registered Number and Password.

The marks will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

The SSC SI Paper 2 Examination 2024 was held on March 8, 2025, followed by a re-exam for 59 candidates on April 30, 2025. Results were declared on August 8, 2025, shortlisting 22,244 candidates for the medical examination stage. The Commission had also revised the results earlier to ensure fairness and transparency.

The release of marks is an important step for candidates as it allows them to assess their performance while gearing up for the upcoming medical examination in the recruitment process for Delhi Police and CAPFs.