OpenAI

OpenAI Introduces New Feature for Students With 50+ Case Studies! Know All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
15:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
OpenAI, the leading Artificial Intelligence research organisation, has launched a new education-focused initiative titled ‘Chats for College Students in India’.
The initiative aims to make ChatGPT more accessible and practical for college students, helping them integrate AI into their academic and personal growth.

OpenAI, the leading Artificial Intelligence research organisation, has launched a new education-focused initiative titled ‘Chats for College Students in India’, featuring over 50 real-world use cases contributed by students from premier Indian institutions, including IIT Madras, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and Delhi Technical Campus (DTC). The initiative aims to make ChatGPT more accessible and practical for college students, helping them integrate AI into their academic and personal growth.

The new ChatGPT webpage highlights case studies and example chats created and ranked by over 25 college students across India, showcasing how learners use the AI tool for exam preparation, creating study schedules, pre-grading assignments, and developing new skills. According to OpenAI’s official website, these examples have been compiled through the ChatGPT Lab, enabling students to explore diverse ways of applying AI in education.

This launch follows a series of education-driven collaborations. In September 2025, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) partnered with OpenAI to provide over one lakh free ChatGPT Go licenses for six months to students and faculty members at AICTE-affiliated institutions. Additionally, the Ministry of Education collaborated with OpenAI to extend ChatGPT access to teachers of classes 1 to 12 in government schools, promoting digital literacy and AI-driven learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further strengthening the AI education ecosystem, Coursera, a global online learning platform, also announced its collaboration with OpenAI earlier this month, marking a growing trend in integrating AI tools into mainstream higher education learning across India.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
15:05 PM
OpenAI ChatGPT Indian students
Similar stories
Police recruitment

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Issued; Apply for 500 Posts at esb.mp.gov.. . .

NEET UG

DMER, Tamil Nadu Closes TN NEET UG Round 3 Registration Tomorrow; Choice Filling From. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC Releases Exam Dates for Assistant Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2026; 7000+ Vacanci. . .

Admit Card

MPESB Releases Admit Card for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025; 7500 Posts to be . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Police recruitment

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Issued; Apply for 500 Posts at esb.mp.gov.. . .

NEET UG

DMER, Tamil Nadu Closes TN NEET UG Round 3 Registration Tomorrow; Choice Filling From. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC Releases Exam Dates for Assistant Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2026; 7000+ Vacanci. . .

Admit Card

MPESB Releases Admit Card for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025; 7500 Posts to be . . .

Sainik Schools

Sainik School Society Adds New Schools for AISSEE 2026; Registration Open Till Octobe. . .

Madhya Pradesh

MP PNST Counselling 2025 Final Round Result Declared; Candidates to Report by October. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality