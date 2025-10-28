RRB NTPC UG 2026 Registration Window Opens; Over 8000+ Vacancies Notified

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can visit their respective RRB official websites and apply for the same The last date to submit applications is November 27, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will start the registration process for NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 on October 28, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit their respective RRB official websites and apply for the same.

This recruitment drive is for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts, including Traffic Assistant, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk, with a total of 8,850 vacancies.

The last date to submit applications is November 27, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of their respective RRB.

RRB NTPC UG 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official RRB website. Click on the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link. Register and create an account. Log in to the account and fill the application form. Make the application fee payment. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

The RRB has advised candidates to verify their details using Aadhaar while filling the application to avoid delays or additional scrutiny during the recruitment process.