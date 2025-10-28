SBI
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Begins at sbi.co.in; Check Vacancies Inside
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
15:22 PM
State Bank of India (SBI) has opened the application process for the recruitment of 103 Specialist Cadre Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in. The registration window will remain open until November 17, 2025.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive aims to fill the following positions:
Application Fee:
Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment before the deadline to ensure successful submission.