SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 Begins at sbi.co.in; Check Vacancies Inside

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened the application process for the recruitment of 103 Specialist Cadre Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in. The registration window will remain open until November 17, 2025.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill the following positions:

  • Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 post
  • Zonal Head (Retail): 4 posts
  • Regional Head: 7 posts
  • Relationship Manager – Team Lead: 19 posts
  • Investment Specialist (IS): 22 posts
  • Investment Officer (IO): 46 posts
  • Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts
  • Central Research Team (Support): 2 posts

Application Fee:

  • ₹750 (non-refundable)
  • Exemption for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment before the deadline to ensure successful submission.

