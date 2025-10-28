DMER, Tamil Nadu Closes TN NEET UG Round 3 Registration Tomorrow; Choice Filling From October 30

Summary Candidates must submit their counselling forms through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, before 5 PM The Round 3 counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS admission has been revised multiple times following guidelines from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, will close the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 registration tomorrow, October 29. Candidates must submit their counselling forms through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, before 5 PM.

The Round 3 counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS admission has been revised multiple times following guidelines from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). State quota counselling is conducted after the conclusion of the AIQ (All India Quota) round, and candidates who have joined AIQ seats in Round 3 are not eligible for the state quota round. Only candidates allotted AIQ seats but who did not join can participate.

Virtual vacancies will be processed, and choice filling will begin at 12 noon on October 30, continuing until 5 PM on November 1. The seat allotment will be declared on November 3 and the allotment order will be available for download until 12 noon on November 8, the final reporting date.