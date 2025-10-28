MP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Issued; Apply for 500 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has started the application process for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors and Subedars in the Madhya Pradesh Police from Monday, October 27, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online at esb.mp.gov.in.
The last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025, while the application correction window will remain open until November 15, 2025. The recruitment examination is scheduled for January 9, 2026, and will be conducted in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive will fill approximately 500 posts, including:
- Subedar: 28 vacancies
- Sub Inspector (General Duty Special Armed Forces): 95 vacancies
- Sub Inspector (General Duty other than Special Armed Forces): 377 vacancies
Application Fee:
- General/Unreserved: Rs 200
- SC/ST/OBC/EWS: Rs 100
Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.