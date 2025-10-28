Police recruitment

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Issued; Apply for 500 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
15:05 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online at esb.mp.gov.in
The last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025, while the application correction window will remain open until November 15, 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has started the application process for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors and Subedars in the Madhya Pradesh Police from Monday, October 27, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online at esb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025, while the application correction window will remain open until November 15, 2025. The recruitment examination is scheduled for January 9, 2026, and will be conducted in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

This recruitment drive will fill approximately 500 posts, including:

  • Subedar: 28 vacancies
  • Sub Inspector (General Duty Special Armed Forces): 95 vacancies
  • Sub Inspector (General Duty other than Special Armed Forces): 377 vacancies

Application Fee:

  • General/Unreserved: Rs 200
  • SC/ST/OBC/EWS: Rs 100

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
15:09 PM
Police recruitment police madhya pradesh police
Similar stories
OpenAI

OpenAI Introduces New Feature for Students With 50+ Case Studies! Know All Details

NEET UG

DMER, Tamil Nadu Closes TN NEET UG Round 3 Registration Tomorrow; Choice Filling From. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC Releases Exam Dates for Assistant Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2026; 7000+ Vacanci. . .

Admit Card

MPESB Releases Admit Card for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025; 7500 Posts to be . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
OpenAI

OpenAI Introduces New Feature for Students With 50+ Case Studies! Know All Details

NEET UG

DMER, Tamil Nadu Closes TN NEET UG Round 3 Registration Tomorrow; Choice Filling From. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC Releases Exam Dates for Assistant Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2026; 7000+ Vacanci. . .

Admit Card

MPESB Releases Admit Card for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025; 7500 Posts to be . . .

Sainik Schools

Sainik School Society Adds New Schools for AISSEE 2026; Registration Open Till Octobe. . .

Madhya Pradesh

MP PNST Counselling 2025 Final Round Result Declared; Candidates to Report by October. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality