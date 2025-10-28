MP Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Issued; Apply for 500 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online at esb.mp.gov.in The last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025, while the application correction window will remain open until November 15, 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has started the application process for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors and Subedars in the Madhya Pradesh Police from Monday, October 27, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online at esb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025, while the application correction window will remain open until November 15, 2025. The recruitment examination is scheduled for January 9, 2026, and will be conducted in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill approximately 500 posts, including:

Subedar: 28 vacancies

Sub Inspector (General Duty Special Armed Forces): 95 vacancies

Sub Inspector (General Duty other than Special Armed Forces): 377 vacancies

Application Fee:

General/Unreserved: Rs 200

SC/ST/OBC/EWS: Rs 100

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.