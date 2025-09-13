SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Cancelled for Gurugram Centre - Candidates Left in Limbo!

Summary Chaos ensued outside the MM Public School in Sector 4 on Friday after candidates, appearing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, arrived at the venue to find out the exams had been cancelled, officials said. According to the police, the unrest among the frustrated candidates escalated, leading to damage to the school gate.

Chaos ensued outside the MM Public School in Sector 4 on Friday after candidates, appearing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, arrived at the venue to find out the exams had been cancelled, officials said.

According to the police, the unrest among the frustrated candidates escalated, leading to damage to the school gate.

Upon receiving reports of the situation, a police team arrived at the scene and managed to calm the agitated candidates, who were voicing their anger over the lack of organisation surrounding the examination.

"The exam has been cancelled due to technical problems in the SSC server. While the server began functioning again after the first shift, candidates from that shift caused a disturbance and prevented the second shift examinees from entering the venue. The police were called to restore order," Manoj Gupta, the centre head, said.

A senior police officer informed that, as of now, no complaints have been filed by the school management regarding the incident.

