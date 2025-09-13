SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Cancelled for Gurugram Centre - Candidates Left in Limbo!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 13 Sep 2025
10:30 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Chaos ensued outside the MM Public School in Sector 4 on Friday after candidates, appearing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, arrived at the venue to find out the exams had been cancelled, officials said.
According to the police, the unrest among the frustrated candidates escalated, leading to damage to the school gate.

Chaos ensued outside the MM Public School in Sector 4 on Friday after candidates, appearing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, arrived at the venue to find out the exams had been cancelled, officials said.

According to the police, the unrest among the frustrated candidates escalated, leading to damage to the school gate.

Upon receiving reports of the situation, a police team arrived at the scene and managed to calm the agitated candidates, who were voicing their anger over the lack of organisation surrounding the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The exam has been cancelled due to technical problems in the SSC server. While the server began functioning again after the first shift, candidates from that shift caused a disturbance and prevented the second shift examinees from entering the venue. The police were called to restore order," Manoj Gupta, the centre head, said.

A senior police officer informed that, as of now, no complaints have been filed by the school management regarding the incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 13 Sep 2025
10:31 AM
SSC CGL 2025 SSC CGL Staff Selection Commission
Similar stories
SSC

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Marks Released for Qualified and Non-Qualified Candidates

PPSC

PPSC Reschedules Punjab PSC Exam 2025 - Announces Revised Civil Services Prelims Date

ICAI CA 2025

CA Exam 2025: Revised Final & Intermediate Schedule Out for Postponed Tests; Check Da. . .

Rajasthan police

CCTV, Signal Jammers, Control Room - Rajasthan Police Exam 2025 Begins Under Tight Se. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Marks Released for Qualified and Non-Qualified Candidates

PPSC

PPSC Reschedules Punjab PSC Exam 2025 - Announces Revised Civil Services Prelims Date

ICAI CA 2025

CA Exam 2025: Revised Final & Intermediate Schedule Out for Postponed Tests; Check Da. . .

Rajasthan police

CCTV, Signal Jammers, Control Room - Rajasthan Police Exam 2025 Begins Under Tight Se. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Certificates Issued by NTA: Download Link and Steps

HPBOSE

HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Out - Qualifying Marks & Marksheet . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality