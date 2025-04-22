SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable 2025 - Vacancies Increased Ahead of Result Declaration!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2025
12:00 PM

File Image

Summary
In a significant update for aspirants of the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the total number of vacancies across various paramilitary forces and allied departments.
The total number of posts has now been increased from 39,481 to 53,690, offering a wider opportunity for candidates aspiring to serve in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles, Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In a significant update for aspirants of the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the total number of vacancies across various paramilitary forces and allied departments. The total number of posts has now been increased from 39,481 to 53,690, offering a wider opportunity for candidates aspiring to serve in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles, Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

JEE Advanced 2025: SC Rejects Plea of 18 Students to Appear for May 18 Exam; All Details
JEE Advanced 2025: SC Rejects Plea of 18 Students to Appear for May 18 Exam; All Details

The updated vacancy notice is now available on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held from February 4 to February 25, 2025, are encouraged to review the revised vacancy distribution ahead of the result announcement, which is expected later this month.

Revised Vacancy Details

As per the revised breakdown, the Border Security Force (BSF) now offers 16,371 vacancies, while the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has 16,571 openings. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has increased its count to 14,359, followed by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) with 3,468, and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) with 902 posts. Additionally, the Assam Rifles (AR) will recruit 1,865 personnel, Secretariat Security Force (SSF) has 132 positions, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has 22 vacancies.

CBSE Mandates Teachers Annual Training - Declares STEM as 2025 Theme
CBSE Mandates Teachers Annual Training - Declares STEM as 2025 Theme

Following the CBT results, qualified candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by a medical examination. SSC will soon release detailed information regarding the schedule, test venues, and physical requirements for these stages on its official website.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2025
12:01 PM
SSC GD 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC GD Constable Recruitment
