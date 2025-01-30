SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025: Download Dates, Steps and Exam Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to begin releasing admit cards for the SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam 2025 from Friday, January 31. According to an official notification, candidates can download their SSC GD Admit Card from the official website ssc.gov.in four days before their scheduled exam shift.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to begin releasing admit cards for the SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam 2025 from Friday, January 31. According to an official notification, candidates can download their SSC GD Admit Card from the official website ssc.gov.in four days before their scheduled exam shift.

With the first SSC Constable GD recruitment exam slated for February 4, the admit cards are expected to be available starting tomorrow.

How to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ section on the homepage. Log in using the candidate’s registration number and password. The SSC GD Constable Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download it. Print a copy for exam day.

Additionally, candidates can access their SSC GD Exam City Slip 2025 10 days before their respective exam date. The examination is scheduled to be held on multiple days: February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The SSC GD Constable Exam will be a computer based test (CBT) comprising 80 multiple choice questions. Each correct answer carries 2 marks, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. The test is structured as follows:

Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning – 20 questions

Part B: General Knowledge and Awareness – 20 questions

Part C: Elementary Mathematics – 20 questions

Part D: English/ Hindi – 20 questions

Once released, candidates applying for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can access their hall tickets.