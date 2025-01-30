TNPSC Releases Group 2 Mains 2025 Admit Card – How to Download

Summary The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued admit cards for the Group 2 Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the mains can now download their hall tickets from the official websites tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.

How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Mains Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Navigate to the OTR (One-Time Registration) platform on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s Application Number and Date of Birth, then submit. Download the TNPSC Mains 2025 Admit Card. Print a copy for future reference.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Schedule 2025 and Paper Structure

February 8, 2025

Morning Session: General Knowledge, General Aptitude, and Language (General Tamil or General English).

Afternoon Session: Tamil Language Aptitude Test.

February 23, 2025

General Knowledge Paper II (Descriptive).

Candidates who cleared the prelims are now set to appear for the mains exam, which will be conducted on February 8 and 23, 2025. Those who qualify the mains exam will be shortlisted for the final interview round.

TNPSC is conducting this recruitment to fill 2,327 vacancies for various posts, including assistant inspectors, deputy commercial tax officers, special assistants, assistant section officers, and audit inspectors. Out of these, 1,820 positions are designated for Group 2A, while 507 positions are reserved for Group 2 posts.

Candidates who successfully clear the mains examination will proceed to the final interview round, which will determine the final selection.