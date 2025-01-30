Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Admit Card Out: Steps to Download Here

Posted on 30 Jan 2025
12:14 PM

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Admit cards are also accessible via the Rajasthan Single Sign-On (SSO) portal.

How to Download RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024

  1. Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 Admit Card’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.
  4. Submit the details to view the admit card on the screen.
  5. Download and print the admit card for the exam day.
TNPSC Releases Group 2 Mains 2025 Admit Card – How to Download
TNPSC Releases Group 2 Mains 2025 Admit Card – How to Download

RPSC RAS Exam Structure 2024

The RPSC RAS 2024 selection process consists of three stages:

  1. Preliminary Examination: One objective type paper on General Knowledge and General Science, carrying 200 marks with a duration of 3 hours.
  2. Main Examination: Four descriptive papers:
  3. General Studies I
  4. General Studies II
  5. General Studies III
  6. General Hindi & General English

Each paper carries 200 marks and has a duration of 3 hours.

  1. Interview: Final selection will be based on cumulative scores from the Prelims, Mains, and Interview rounds.

Mandatory Documents for Exam Day

  • Candidates must bring a coloured, updated Aadhaar card for identity verification at the exam centre.
  • If the photograph on the Aadhaar card is unclear, an alternative government-issued photo ID, such as a passport, driving license, or voter ID card, must be presented.

The RPSC RAS Preliminary Examination 2024 is set to take place on February 2, 2025 (Sunday), from noon to 3PM. Candidates will be allotted an additional 10 minutes to fill in the fifth option on the OMR answer sheet.

RPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 733 vacancies, including 346 positions in State Services and 387 in Subordinate Services.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2025
12:15 PM
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) RPSC
