SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List Details and State-Wise Cutoff Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the final results of the Constable (GD) recruitment examination 2025 for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Provisionally Recommended Candidates

As per the official result notice, 48,113 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment under the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2025. This includes 4,817 female candidates and 43,296 male candidates who have cleared all stages of the selection process. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies across CAPFs, Assam Rifles, NCB, and SSF.

Results Withheld and Debarred Candidates

The commission has stated that the results of 2,003 candidates have been withheld due to ongoing court cases or suspected involvement in unfair practices. Additionally, 345 candidates have been debarred by the respective SSC regional offices, and their results have not been processed. SSC clarified that these debarred candidates are barred from appearing in future examinations conducted by the commission.

SSC further informed that any unfilled vacancies or cases of non-joining will be carried forward by the respective user departments to the next recruitment cycle.

SSC has released the category and state-wise allocation and cutoff marks. The Commission also clarified that some reserved category candidates have been selected against unreserved standards, and a few recommendations remain subject to court directions.



According to the commission, candidates who have been recommended but do not receive communication from their allotted force within six months from the date of result declaration must directly contact the respective force headquarters for further guidance.

SSC has also announced that the detailed marks of all candidates will be uploaded on the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC portal for updates related to marks, joining instructions, and other recruitment-related notifications.



