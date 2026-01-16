SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List Details and State-Wise Cutoff Marks

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2026
09:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the final results of the Constable (GD) recruitment examination 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the final results of the Constable (GD) recruitment examination 2025 for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Provisionally Recommended Candidates

As per the official result notice, 48,113 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment under the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2025. This includes 4,817 female candidates and 43,296 male candidates who have cleared all stages of the selection process. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies across CAPFs, Assam Rifles, NCB, and SSF.

ADVERTISEMENT
SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 Cut-Offs Revised; Commission Updates Results and Marks - Check Details
SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 Cut-Offs Revised; Commission Updates Results and Marks - Check Details

Results Withheld and Debarred Candidates

The commission has stated that the results of 2,003 candidates have been withheld due to ongoing court cases or suspected involvement in unfair practices. Additionally, 345 candidates have been debarred by the respective SSC regional offices, and their results have not been processed. SSC clarified that these debarred candidates are barred from appearing in future examinations conducted by the commission.

SSC further informed that any unfilled vacancies or cases of non-joining will be carried forward by the respective user departments to the next recruitment cycle.

SSC has released the category and state-wise allocation and cutoff marks. The Commission also clarified that some reserved category candidates have been selected against unreserved standards, and a few recommendations remain subject to court directions.

Find the detailed cutoff list here.

According to the commission, candidates who have been recommended but do not receive communication from their allotted force within six months from the date of result declaration must directly contact the respective force headquarters for further guidance.

SSC has also announced that the detailed marks of all candidates will be uploaded on the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC portal for updates related to marks, joining instructions, and other recruitment-related notifications.


Last updated on 16 Jan 2026
11:35 AM
SSC GD 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC GD Result SSC GD Constable Recruitment Result
Similar stories
NCHMJEE

NTA Extends NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Deadline by Two Months - Check New Last Date

CFA LEVEL 2

CFA Level 2 November 2025 Result Declared, Pass Rate Drops - Download Link Here

Winter holidays

Schools Closed in Noida, Timings Revised in Punjab Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Dates Revised Again! January 23 Exam Postponed in West Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NCHMJEE

NTA Extends NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Deadline by Two Months - Check New Last Date

CFA LEVEL 2

CFA Level 2 November 2025 Result Declared, Pass Rate Drops - Download Link Here

Winter holidays

Schools Closed in Noida, Timings Revised in Punjab Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog

Startup Carnival 5
Techno India Group

Startup Carnival 5: Reimagining Entrepreneurship in Bengal

Chess Mahakumbh International Conference
KIIT University

Where Minds Meet the Board: Viswanathan Anand Inaugurates Chess Mahakumbh Internation. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Dates Revised Again! January 23 Exam Postponed in West Bengal

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality