SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 Cut-Offs Revised; Commission Updates Results and Marks - Check Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a revision of the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier-I 2025 results and category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates are advised to check the revised SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 result and cut-off details on the official SSC website for accurate information and further updates.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a revision of the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier-I 2025 results and category-wise cut-off marks following multiple representations from candidates. Several applicants had approached the Commission stating that their names were missing from the qualified lists despite scoring marks equal to or higher than the notified cut-off for their respective categories.

In an official notice, SSC clarified that the matter was examined in detail and the originally published List-I, List-II and List-III attached to the CGLE Tier-I 2025 result were found to be in order. However, the Commission identified an inadvertent error in the table provided under Paragraph 5 of the result write-up. This table, titled “List-3 – Candidates shortlisted in CGLE (Tier-I) for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I) for all posts other than Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II,” did not correctly display the cut-off marks and the number of shortlisted candidates for certain categories.

Following the correction, SSC has now released the revised and accurate cut-off table for all candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 examination. As per the updated result, a total of 1,31,027 candidates have qualified for Tier-II for posts other than JSO and Statistical Investigator Grade-II.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission further stated that the revised result includes the names of 29 candidates who were not reflected in the earlier published lists of qualified candidates. At the same time, SSC clarified that the correction has not led to the removal or addition of candidates from the previously notified List-III and does not adversely impact the result status of any candidate.

SSC also addressed concerns raised by candidates regarding the normalisation of marks for those who were rescheduled to appear for the CGLE Tier-I examination on October 14, 2025. The Commission informed that, based on the recommendations of a specially constituted Committee of Experts, these candidates have been grouped with their original examination shifts, and their marks have been normalised accordingly.

Candidates are advised to check the revised SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 result and cut-off details on the official SSC website for accurate information and further updates related to the Tier-II examination process.

Check the updated cutoff marks here.