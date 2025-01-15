SSC MTS Result 2024 to be Out Soon: How to Check

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to release the results for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024, soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their SSC MTS Result 2024 on the official website, ssc.gov.in, once the results are announced.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to release the results for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024, soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their SSC MTS Result 2024 on the official website, ssc.gov.in, once the results are announced.

However, the exact date and time of the result declaration remain undisclosed. Alongside the results, SSC will also publish the cutoff marks for the examination.

Steps to Check SSC MTS Result 2024 (Once it is Announced)

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the designated result link. Enter the aspirant’s registration number and other required details. View the SSC MTS Result 2024 displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates meeting the prescribed cutoff marks in the SSC MTS Result 2024 will qualify for subsequent stages of the recruitment process, including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification (DV).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 9,583 vacancies, with 6,144 positions reserved for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 for Havaldar roles.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examinations were conducted between September 30 and November 14, 2024. A provisional answer key was made available on November 29, 2024, and candidates were allowed to submit objections until December 2, 2024.