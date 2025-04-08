Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam City Slip 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link here

Posted on 08 Apr 2025
Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam can download the exam city slip from the official website- ssc.gov.in
The commission informed candidates who have opted for their own scribe are required to register and submit their scribe details on the commission’s website by April 1 (11:59 PM)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the exam city information slips for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D skill test. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the exam city slip from the official website- ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the admit cards (admission certificates) will be released 2 days before the exam. The skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be held on April 16 and 17, 2025. The commission informed candidates who have opted for their own scribe are required to register and submit their scribe details on the commission’s website by April 1 (11:59 PM).

“The ‘Admission Certificate’ and ‘Scribe’s Entry Pass (for own scribe)’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download before 02 days from the date of Examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) in a similar manner,” SSC said.

“Candidates may note that during the examination, a copy of their Admission Certificate will be retained by the Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to obtain and keep an additional copy of their Admission Certificate for future reference,” SSC said further.

“In case of any clarification regarding the Admission Certificate, the candidates are advised to refer to the notice of examination dated 24.06.2024,” it added.

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

