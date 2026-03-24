SSC 2026

SSC CHSL Tier 2 and JE Paper 2 City Slip, Admit Card Dates Out; Scribe Details Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
11:07 AM

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Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced key details regarding the release of city intimation slips, admission certificates, and scribe entry passes for CHSL Tier 2 and JE Paper 2 exams.
In case of any discrepancies related to the admission certificate or scribe entry pass, candidates are advised to refer to the official examination notices dated June 23 and June 30, 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced key details regarding the release of examination city intimation slips, admission certificates, and scribe entry passes for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025 (Paper-II) and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 (Tier-II).

As per the official schedule, the city intimation slip for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination will be released on April 1, followed by the admit card on April 7, 2026. For the SSC JE Paper 2 examination, candidates will be able to access their city slips from March 27, while the hall tickets will be issued on April 4, 2026. Candidates can download these documents by logging into the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, using their credentials.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 10, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions on the same day and will include objective-type multiple-choice questions, except for the typing test component. Only candidates who have successfully qualified in the Tier 1 examination will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 stage. The Tier 1 results were declared in the first week of March 2026 for exams conducted in December 2025.

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The Commission has also issued updated guidelines regarding the ‘Own Scribe’ facility. Candidates opting for a scribe must ensure fresh registration, as all previous scribe registrations done before November 5, 2025, have been invalidated. The scribe registration process is now integrated with Aadhaar authentication, making it mandatory for scribes to complete registration on the SSC portal.

Applicants opting for an own scribe will need to submit the scribe’s registration number to generate the Scribe Entry Pass. The Commission has also clarified that the maximum permissible age limit for scribes will be applicable as per the revised policy, while other guidelines remain unchanged.

Candidates can map their scribe’s One-Time Registration (OTR) details within the stipulated deadlines. For SSC JE Paper 2, the last date to complete this process is April 3, 2026, up to 11 PM, while for SSC CHSL Tier 2, the deadline is April 5, 2026, up to 11 PM. Scribe Entry Passes will only be generated for those candidates who successfully complete the mapping process.

In case of any discrepancies related to the admission certificate or scribe entry pass, candidates are advised to refer to the official examination notices dated June 23 and June 30, 2025, as these will take precedence over other communications.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
11:08 AM
SSC 2026 Staff Selection Commission SSC CHSL Admit Card exam city allotment
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