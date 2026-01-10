SSC 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 Exam City Slip Released, Admit Card and GD Correction Dates Updated

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2026
12:04 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2025 Tier 2.
In a separate update, the Staff Selection Commission has revised the schedule for the application form correction window for the Constable (GD).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2025 Tier 2. Candidates who have qualified for the second stage of the recruitment process can now view their allotted exam city by logging into the designated candidate portal on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

To access the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 city details, candidates must use their registration credentials, including the application number and password. The commission has made the city intimation available well in advance to help candidates plan travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination. However, the city slip only specifies the name of the examination city and does not include details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, shift schedule, or exam date.

According to SSC, complete examination details will be mentioned in the admission certificate, also known as the admit card, which will be issued separately. The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 admit card is expected to be released two to three days prior to the examination date and will be available for download through the same login module on the commission’s website. The commission has clarified that detailed instructions regarding the admit card download process were already provided in the official notice dated June 9, 2025.

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 18 and January 19. As per the official data, a total of 1,39,395 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across various Group B and Group C posts in central government departments and ministries.

Ahead of the Tier 2 examination, the commission has also released the final answer key, candidates’ response sheets, and marks for the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 examination. Candidates can access their response sheets and view their final marks by logging into the SSC portal. The link to download the Tier 1 response sheet and check marks will remain active until February 8, 2026.

In a separate update, the Staff Selection Commission has revised the schedule for the application form correction window for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026. As per the revised notice, the online correction window will now be open from January 10 to January 13, 2026.

During this period, candidates will be allowed to make necessary corrections in their submitted application forms and pay the applicable correction charges through the SSC website. The commission clarified that only the correction window and payment timeline have been rescheduled, while all other terms and conditions of the SSC GD Constable 2026 examination remain unchanged. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for further updates and instructions.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2026
12:05 PM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL 2025 SSC GD 2025 exam city allotment applications
