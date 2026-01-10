SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Final Answer Key and Marks Released at ssc.gov.in: Download Till Feb 8

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key, candidates’ response sheets, and marks for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier 1. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their final answer keys and scorecards through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key, candidates’ response sheets, and marks for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier 1. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their final answer keys and scorecards through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in by logging in with their registered user ID and password.

According to the commission, the facility to download the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 response sheet and check individual marks will remain available until February 8, 2026, up to 6 PM. SSC has advised candidates to download and take a printout of their final answer keys, response sheets, and marks within the stipulated timeline, as these documents will not be accessible after the deadline. The commission has also clarified that no individual requests for providing these records will be entertained once the access window closes.

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 examination was conducted over multiple days from September 12 to September 26, 2025, across various centres in the country. The result of the Tier 1 examination was declared on December 18, 2025. Prior to this, the provisional answer key was released on October 16, 2025, and candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections until October 19, 2025. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the commission has now published the final answer key along with the revised marks.

As per the official data, a total of 1,39,395 candidates have qualified for the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 examination. Among those shortlisted, 6,196 candidates have qualified for the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) posts, 2,781 candidates for the Statistical Investigator Grade II posts, while 1,30,418 candidates have qualified for other Group B and Group C posts covered under the CGL recruitment.

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be held on January 18 and January 19, 2026. The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across various ministries, departments, and organisations of the Government of India. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for further updates related to admit cards, exam instructions, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

