SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Final Answer Key and Marks Released at ssc.gov.in: Download Till Feb 8

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2026
09:48 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key, candidates’ response sheets, and marks for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier 1.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their final answer keys and scorecards through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key, candidates’ response sheets, and marks for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier 1. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their final answer keys and scorecards through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in by logging in with their registered user ID and password.

According to the commission, the facility to download the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 response sheet and check individual marks will remain available until February 8, 2026, up to 6 PM. SSC has advised candidates to download and take a printout of their final answer keys, response sheets, and marks within the stipulated timeline, as these documents will not be accessible after the deadline. The commission has also clarified that no individual requests for providing these records will be entertained once the access window closes.

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 examination was conducted over multiple days from September 12 to September 26, 2025, across various centres in the country. The result of the Tier 1 examination was declared on December 18, 2025. Prior to this, the provisional answer key was released on October 16, 2025, and candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections until October 19, 2025. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the commission has now published the final answer key along with the revised marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official data, a total of 1,39,395 candidates have qualified for the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 examination. Among those shortlisted, 6,196 candidates have qualified for the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) posts, 2,781 candidates for the Statistical Investigator Grade II posts, while 1,30,418 candidates have qualified for other Group B and Group C posts covered under the CGL recruitment.

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 examination is scheduled to be held on January 18 and January 19, 2026. The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 14,582 vacancies across various ministries, departments, and organisations of the Government of India. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for further updates related to admit cards, exam instructions, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2026
09:49 AM
SSC CGL 2025 Staff Selection Commission Answer Key Scorecard SSC CGL
Similar stories
AIIMS

INI CET January 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out - Check Rank Wise Allocation & Report. . .

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 01/2026 City Intimation Slip Released, Details Sent to Candidates: How to Downl. . .

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Results Declared, Pass Percentage Drops: Qualifying Details and Download . . .

Indian Air Force

IAF Releases Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card; Read Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS

INI CET January 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out - Check Rank Wise Allocation & Report. . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Gears Up for Eastern India Science & Engineering Fair 2026 from January . . .

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 01/2026 City Intimation Slip Released, Details Sent to Candidates: How to Downl. . .

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Results Declared, Pass Percentage Drops: Qualifying Details and Download . . .

Indian Air Force

IAF Releases Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026 Phase-II Admit Card; Read Details Here

IIFT

IIFT Kolkata Hosts Global AIB South Asia Conference 2026 on Trade and Business Shifts

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality