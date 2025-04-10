Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Expected Soon at ssc.gov.in- Get to Know Latest Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2025
14:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 will get their results at ssc.gov.in
As per the schedule, the SSC GD Constable written examination took place from February 4 to February 25

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Constable GD result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 will get their results at ssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the SSC GD Constable written examination took place from February 4 to February 25. After that, the commission released the provisional March 4 and invited objections from candidates til March 9, 2025. The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau will fill 39,481 vacancies.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Open the official website- ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the result tab available on the home page
  3. Open the Constable GD result link
  4. Download the result PDF and check your status using the roll number
  5. Download the file and save it for future reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2025
14:21 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC job aspirants
Similar stories
MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download PCM Hall Ticket Now at cetcell.mahacet.org

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Releases Provisional Medical Seat Matrix for UG, PG Courses - Check Detailed List

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Notification Out on ktet.kerala.gov.in - Registration Begins Today!

CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on CLAT UG 2025 Petitions - PG Hearing & Result Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MHT CET 2025

MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download PCM Hall Ticket Now at cetcell.mahacet.org

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Releases Provisional Medical Seat Matrix for UG, PG Courses - Check Detailed List

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Notification Out on ktet.kerala.gov.in - Registration Begins Today!

CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on CLAT UG 2025 Petitions - PG Hearing & Result Details

IIEST Shibpur

Rebeca 2025 Kicks Off Today: IIEST Shibpur’s Iconic Fest Returns with Music and Mag. . .

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Application Edit Window and Demo Test Portal Opens at natboard.edu.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality