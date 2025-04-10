SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Expected Soon at ssc.gov.in- Get to Know Latest Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 will get their results at ssc.gov.in As per the schedule, the SSC GD Constable written examination took place from February 4 to February 25

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Constable GD result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 will get their results at ssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the SSC GD Constable written examination took place from February 4 to February 25. After that, the commission released the provisional March 4 and invited objections from candidates til March 9, 2025. The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau will fill 39,481 vacancies.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Steps to download

Open the official website- ssc.gov.in Click on the result tab available on the home page Open the Constable GD result link Download the result PDF and check your status using the roll number Download the file and save it for future reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.