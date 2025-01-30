SSC CGL 2024: Data Entry Speed Test Exam Date Revised- Read Major Updates Inside

Summary Candidates appearing for the test can check the official notice by visiting the official website- ssc.gov.in As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to take place on January 31, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission revised the date for the SSC CGL 2024 Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) exam. The exam conducted on January 18, 2025, has been cancelled and and a new exam date has been released at ssc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the test can check the official notice by visiting the official website- ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to take place on January 31, 2025. This recruitment exam is aimed at filling 17,727 Group 'B' and Group 'C' vacancies in the central government. SSC CGL Tier 1 exam took place from September 9 to 24, 2024, with the provisional answer key published on October 3, 2024.

The official notice reads, “The Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, conducted in Shift-II on 18th January 2025, has been cancelled and has now been rescheduled to be conducted on 31st January 2025, Examination Start Time: 01:00PM. An Important Notice in this regard has already been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 20.01.2025.”

Candidates who were not allowed for the Typing Test (Data Entry Speed test) held on January 18, 2025 (Shift II) will remain exempt from the skill test in the exam scheduled for January 31, 2025. The commission cancelled the SSC CGL typing test due to reports of technical issues.