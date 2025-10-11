Assam Police

SLPRB Assam Police Final Result 2025 Out - Check Constable, SI Posts Qualifying Details

Summary
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has officially announced the final results for Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), and multiple other posts under various departments.
Candidates who appeared for the selection process can now check their results on the official website — slprbassam.in.

The SLPRB Assam Final Result 2025 includes multiple categories of recruitment across the Assam Police, Assam Commando Battalions, Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, and other allied departments.

The SLPRB Assam Final Result 2025 includes multiple categories of recruitment across the Assam Police, Assam Commando Battalions, Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, and other allied departments.

According to the official notification, results have been declared for the following posts:

144 Sub Inspectors (UB) in Assam Police

7 Sub Inspectors (Communication) in APRO

51 Sub Inspectors (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions

1 Assistant Deputy Controller (Civil Defence - Junior Grade) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam

164 Constables (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions

Additionally, the final results have been released for Grade IV and support staff roles, including cooks, barbers, electricians, plumbers, masons, cobblers, tailors, and safai karmacharis across various departments. The recruitment drive also includes 10 cook posts under the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the Fire & Emergency Services department.

The final merit list was prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written examination, physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification. Selected candidates will soon receive detailed instructions regarding joining formalities and departmental postings through the SLPRB portal.

For the latest updates and appointment details, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website, slprbassam.in.

Assam Police State Level Police Recruitment Board Police recruitment Result
