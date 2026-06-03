DU Admissions

DU PG Admissions 2026: Students Raise CSAS Portal Issues, Seek Application Extension

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2026
10:05 AM
Delhi University

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Summary
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has appealed to the university administration to extend the application window for DU PG Admission 2026, citing multiple technical problems.
The current deadline for application submission under the DU PG admission process is June 7, 2026.

With the deadline for Delhi University postgraduate admissions fast approaching, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has appealed to the university administration to extend the application window for DU PG Admission 2026, citing multiple technical problems reported by applicants on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

The current deadline for application submission under the DU PG admission process is June 7, 2026. However, according to the student organisation, several candidates are facing difficulties while completing their applications due to recurring glitches on the online admission platform. SFI has urged the university to resolve these issues promptly and to consider granting additional time to ensure that students are not disadvantaged by technical shortcomings.

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Delhi University had opened the registration process for postgraduate admissions through the CSAS portal on May 16. Admissions are being conducted based on CUET PG 2026 scores, and eligible candidates are required to complete the online registration process through the university’s official admission portal. In addition to securing valid CUET PG scores, applicants must also satisfy the course-specific eligibility criteria prescribed by the university for the programmes they wish to pursue.

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Highlighting the difficulties encountered by applicants, the students’ organisation pointed out that one of the major issues occurs after candidates upload their documents and attempt to use the "Preview and Lock" feature. Instead of displaying a complete preview of the submitted information and uploaded documents, the system reportedly redirects users back to the Personal Details section, preventing them from verifying their applications before final submission.

Students have also reported that important details such as personal address information and selected course names entered during the application process are not visible in the preview section. According to the organisation, applicants are encountering several other unexplained technical glitches while navigating the portal, raising concerns about the accuracy and completeness of submitted applications.

Given the proximity of the admission deadline, SFI has requested that Delhi University address the reported technical issues at the earliest. The organisation has further urged the university to share an active and functional contact number for admission-related assistance so that students facing difficulties can directly reach the admissions team for support and clarification.

Following the completion of the registration process, Delhi University is expected to release the first postgraduate admission cut-off list later this month.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications at the earliest and regularly monitor official announcements for any updates related to the admission schedule.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2026
10:06 AM
DU Admissions Delhi University (DU) PG Admissions Students Federation of India (SFI)
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