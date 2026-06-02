NBEMS Declares NEET MDS 2026 Result; Check Merit List and Cut-off Scores Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance exam can check their NEET MDS result on the official website at natboard.edu.in As per the schedule, the NEET MDS 2026 exam was held on May 2, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2026) results today, June 2. Candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance exam can check their NEET MDS result on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS consist details like the candidate's roll number, application ID, total marks obtained out of 960, and All India Rank (AIR). This year, over 30,000 candidates registered for the NEET MDS exam 2026.

The NEET MDS merit list 2026 has details of roll number, scores obtained, and rank. As per the schedule, the NEET MDS 2026 exam was held on May 2, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

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Candidates who qualified in the entrance exam can now register for NEET MDS counselling, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NEET MDS Result 2026: Steps to Download

Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in Click on the “Result” link. Log in using a valid user ID and password. Download the NEET MDS 2026 result displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the scorecard for future use